Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Georgia budget to pay 100% tuition for HOPE scholarship recipients

Cynthia Rosa is also a junior. She said, “At first, I thought you were kidding when I heard it, but that’s super exciting to hear that.”
By Nick Viland
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The cost of college keeps climbing.

For the 2022-2023 academic year, families had to dish out an average of $11,000 a year at a four-year school.

For people hoping a better education equals a better quality of life every penny counts. Here’s how a new Georgia law is offering more opportunities.

The HOPE scholarship going from a 90% scholarship to a full scholarship shocked a few students.

MORE | Gathering aims to engage future Columbia County educators

“Well, I just found out at the table over there, and I was just like, wow, like I did not know that that had happened at all. It’s really exciting,” said Augusta University Junior MaKenzy Veldboom.

Cynthia Rosa is also a junior. She said, “At first, I thought you were kidding when I heard it, but that’s super exciting to hear that.”

Making the transition into their senior year less stressful.

Rosa said: " guess it’ll just take another weight off of me. I guess I don’t have to really worry about like the financial part of it. And in my last year here at Augusta University, I can just focus fully on my grades.”

MORE | Broken pipe floods AU dorm, displacing some students

Eighty percent of Augusta University’s freshman class last year benefitted from the HOPE scholarship.

Vice President of Enrollment Management Alexis Pope says moving hope from 90 percent to a full scholarship will allow more students to thrive.

“A huge announcement for students that are attending Augusta university or that didn’t think they could attend Augusta University and now think they can,” said Pope.

Saving some money with this change can free up students to go farther like Veldboom wanting to get her Master’s degree.

“Be able to think about going into a Master’s program because I wasn’t sure. The main thing I was thinking about was the money for that. I didn’t know that was even going to happen, but now, definitely considering it doing that,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buddy Brown
‘It needs to stop’: Slain boy’s parents vow killer will be caught
Buddy Brown
Augusta boy shot dead while grabbing DoorDash delivery
Zion Walker
21-year-old arrested after shooting incident in July, deputies say
East Pine Log Road accident
Aiken accident blocks 2 lanes of East Pine Log Road
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
1 injured in shooting on Reedale Avenue in Augusta

Latest News

Georgia budget to pay 100% tuition for HOPE scholarship recipients
Rose Zhang of the United States plays her stroke from the No. 2 tee during round two of the...
Zhang stays at top in Augusta National Women’s Amateur
‘Here with her this week is really cool’: Siblings together on the sport’s biggest stage
I-TEAM: On the other side of the ugly side of beauty