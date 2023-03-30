Submit Photos/Videos
DNA helps identify victim of November fire in Augusta

By Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Five months after a building fire killed a woman in Augusta, authorities now know who she was.

MORE | Couple found dead after house fire in McDuffie County

The body of Stephanie Wilson, 35, of Augusta was identified through DNA, Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Thursday.

She died Nov. 10 when an abandoned Auto Money Title Pawn building caught fire before dawn at 1552 Walton Way

Firefighters found the body, which was burned beyond recognition, while they were battling the blaze.

