Destination Augusta teams up with Augusta Regional Airport

By Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Destination Augusta is teaming up with the Augusta Regional Airport on a special campaign.

Destination Augusta says Thursday’s announcement is exciting because the two have been working on the project since late 2022.

Once someone grabs their bag from the baggage claim, there are information packets and graphics for them, showcasing everything our area offers.

“The fact that we’re able to have this remake of the baggage claim area during the time of year when the world really looks at Augusta. The women’s amateur this week. A lot of people are arriving by plane for that. Then, the Masters, the timing was great,” said Destination Augusta President Bennish Brown. There are even q-r codes that visitors can scan depending on their interests.

Once scanned, different places and events pop up for their choosing.

