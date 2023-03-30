Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Sunny and dry through Friday. Next front brings chance for rain/storms Saturday.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Winds will be calm this morning as high-pressure centers over the region. This will allow low temperatures to drop into the 30s for people away from an urban environment.

It will be a chilly start Thursday with morning lows in the upper 30s. Skies will stay sunny and highs will be more seasonal in the low 70s. Winds will be out of the south-southeast between 3-8 mph.

Friday will be warmer with morning lows in the mid-40s and afternoon highs near 80. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy Friday with increasing clouds into Friday night as our next cold front approaches from the west.

Scattered showers and storms look possible Saturday as a cold front moves through the region. It will be breezy with the frontal passage and highs will be near 80. Rain should clear out by Saturday night and then back to dry weather Sunday. Sunday will be nice with seasonal highs in the low to mid-70s and mostly sunny skies. Keep it here for updates about rain potential Saturday.

