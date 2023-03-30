Couple dead after structure fire in McDuffie County
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people have died after a structure fire Wednesday night on the 300 block of Gordon Street in McDuffie County.
According to the McDuffie County Coroner’s Office, the victims have been identified as 84-year-old Lloyd Shank and his wife, 80-year-old Shirley Shank.
Both victims were pronounced dead at 10:05 p.m.
The call for a structure fire came in at 8:53 p.m.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Georgia Office of the Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire and the McDuffie Fire Services.
