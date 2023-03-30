Couple dead after structure fire in McDuffie County

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people have died after a structure fire Wednesday night on the 300 block of Gordon Street in McDuffie County.

According to the McDuffie County Coroner’s Office, the victims have been identified as 84-year-old Lloyd Shank and his wife, 80-year-old Shirley Shank.

Both victims were pronounced dead at 10:05 p.m.

The call for a structure fire came in at 8:53 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Georgia Office of the Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire and the McDuffie Fire Services.

