Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Couple dead after structure fire in McDuffie County

McDuffie County Sheriff's Office
McDuffie County Sheriff's Office(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people have died after a structure fire Wednesday night on the 300 block of Gordon Street in McDuffie County.

According to the McDuffie County Coroner’s Office, the victims have been identified as 84-year-old Lloyd Shank and his wife, 80-year-old Shirley Shank.

Both victims were pronounced dead at 10:05 p.m.

MORE | ‘It needs to stop’: Slain boy’s parents vow killer will be caught

The call for a structure fire came in at 8:53 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Georgia Office of the Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire and the McDuffie Fire Services.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buddy Brown
Augusta boy shot dead while grabbing DoorDash delivery
Buddy Brown
‘It needs to stop’: Slain boy’s parents vow killer will be caught
Zion Walker
21-year-old arrested after shooting incident in July, deputies say
East Pine Log Road accident
Aiken accident blocks 2 lanes of East Pine Log Road
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
1 injured in shooting on Reedale Avenue in Augusta

Latest News

News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for March 30
A follow-up CBS46 Investigates report uncovers more disturbing details about the practice of...
Georgia foster care reform bill passed by state House of Representatives
Vietnam veteran is honored they ‘are finally getting the recognition they deserve’
Tensions rise with Augusta city leaders over new emergency services