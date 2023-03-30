Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta University’s Clothesline Project brings awareness to sexual assault

By Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University is bringing awareness to sexual assault in a unique way.

The Clothesline Project is creating a visual reference to this ongoing issue.

Several student organizations gathered to hang these shirts with messages condemning sexual assault. The project is also meant to promote the resources available to victims in our community.

People we spoke with say the event is a rewarding experience that continues to grow each year.

“They’re pledging to believe survivors and send messages to survivors or be able to anonymously express something about victimization that they’ve experienced,” said Professor of Criminal Justice Allison Foley. The project has expanded from Augusta University’s Summerville campus to Christenberry Fieldhouse and the health sciences campus.

