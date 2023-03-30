Submit Photos/Videos
Aiken public safety receives ‘SAFE’ designation for sexual assault victims

The goal of the SAFE program is to get more sex assault cases prosecuted.
The goal of the SAFE program is to get more sex assault cases prosecuted.
By Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Victims of sexual assault may have more resources at the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Thursday afternoon, the department got a certificate for its SAFE Designation System.

SAFE stands for sexual assault forensic excellence. The goal of the SAFE program is to get more sex assault cases prosecuted.

MORE | Augusta University’s Clothesline Project brings awareness to sexual assault

To do that, victims get a box to help capture physical evidence instead of just paperwork.

Chief Barranco says this is so important.

“It comes down to how we better serve our citizens and future victims of sexual assault. That’s where the care and concern of our officers, investigators are focusing in on and how we better serve them,” he said. They’re the first in the state to have this program.

