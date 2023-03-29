Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Woman who published life story at age 106 turns 107

Helma Lein, who started writing at the age of 90, celebrated her 107th birthday in March.
By Jody Kerzman and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) – A woman in North Dakota who published her life story at 106 years old is now celebrating her 107th birthday.

Helma Lein celebrated her birthday on Tuesday.

She said she’s determined to preserve her memories of a life well-lived.

“I was born March 28, 1916,” Lein told KFYR.

Lien recorded the biggest moments of her life in her book, “Just the ‘Write’ Age.”

She published the book last year as an idea from her daughter.

“I wasn’t in favor of it at first, but I’m glad now that we did it,” she said.

The words on the pages take Lein back to her childhood.

The 107-year-old is now busy writing more stories, focusing on her travels. She and her husband traveled to places like Hawaii, Spain, Portugal and locations in Africa.

“I’m a writer and I spend more time writing stories and poems,” she said.

But Lein said she hasn’t always been a writer.

“I started writing when I was 90,” Lein said.

Lein is living proof that you’re never too old to try something new, and writing has kept her busy ever since she started.

At her age and with her life experiences, people will surely want to know what the secret to her longevity is.

“So many people ask me that,” Lien said. “I have no answer because it just happens.”

Lein said she will be celebrating her birthday with her family in April.

Copyright 2023 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buddy Brown
Augusta boy shot dead while grabbing DoorDash delivery
Burke County Sheriff's Office
I-TEAM: Nearly $53K missing from Burke County Sheriff’s Office
William Draper
Augusta mom stabbed several times by father of her kids, deputies say
Aiken County Sheriff's Office generic
Man hospitalized after stabbing incident in Gloverville
Stay safe from snakes this season.
Snake season arrives in the 2-state; what to do if one bites you

Latest News

Augusta Fire Department
Augusta ranks 9 out of 150 cities with highest home fire risk
Pope Francis arrives for an audience with pilgrims from Rho diocese, in the Paul VI Hall, at...
Vatican: Pope to be hospitalized for days for lung infection
Over a thousand Facebook users had their accounts hacked recently and have been locked out of...
What the Tech: How to download your Facebook information
Two teenagers were arrested in Maryland after a failed carjacking at an area gas station.
Two teens arrested after a failed carjacking attempt
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles speaks during the NFC head coaches availability at...
NFL hits highs in diverse executives, lacks in head coaches