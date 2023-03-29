What to do if you’re in town for golf tournament week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the next week and a half, you won’t be able to go anywhere except out of town to avoid golf.

So if you’re not heading out for spring break and not heading to the course, you might be looking for something to do. Destination Augusta tells us foot traffic downtown has already picked up

Whether you’re in town for the tournament or taking a staycation this spring break, there is plenty to do.

“Just the vibe of the city. I mean, everywhere you go, there’s live music, there are screens, and you can watch the tournament,” said Lindsay Fruchtl, VP of marketing and communications for Destination Augusta.

Everyone is preparing for the fun, energy, and business the tournaments will bring in.

“We even have people that come to Augusta just to be in Augusta during Masters week, and they may not even have tickets. And so we’ve got to bring it,” she said.

From Riverfront Paddle tours to a golf-themed scavenger hunt at the Augusta Museum of History, the 19th hole downtown, and the Rock Fore Dough concert, the list of activities continues to grow.

“We’ll kick off as we do every year with the Mayor’s Master Reception hosted by Mayor Johnson. And that is going to happen on Sunday, April 2 at the Augusta Common. That’s a free event,” said Fruchtl.

Restaurants know this is the week to shine. The Partridge Inn is also joining in on the fun.

“Also a new thing for this year. In our ballroom, we’ll have a big screen with golf, of course, playing, but we’re going to have some little games like cornhole and a putting game in there as well,” said General Manager Holly White.

And across the river, the Crowne Plaza is launching its updated rooftop and more.

“We just finished a $300,000 addition to the rooftop. We’ve enclosed it with fans, heaters, and a pergola to block out the rain and use it year-round,” said General Manager Greg Greenawalt.

Celebrating a vibe that can be felt even when you’re not on the course.

Fruchtl said: “That’s our week to shine. And so everybody just really brings her a game, and you can feel the vibe all throughout Augusta, and we just celebrate its golf week and Augusta.”

