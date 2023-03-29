Submit Photos/Videos
Traffic change comes to Riverwatch Parkway ahead of Masters

There's a traffic pattern change on Riverwatch Parkway ahead of the Masters Tournament.
There's a traffic pattern change on Riverwatch Parkway ahead of the Masters Tournament.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In anticipation of the Masters Tournament, lane shifts and closures have been installed on Riverwatch Parkway near Topgolf Way and Cabela Drive.

The changes will remain throughout the tournament, according to the city of Augusta.

Drivers should slow down and use extra caution in this area as the traffic patterns have changed, city officials said.

Expect some delays for the next two weeks.

That’s the first of several traffic changes that will take place in coming days.

Also on roadways ...

  • SAVANNAH RIVER BRIDGE: Due to recent weather conditions and the Masters, transportation officials are delaying an eastbound shift of traffic to new construction on Interstate 20 at the state line. The shift will take place after the golf tournament.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

