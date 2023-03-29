Soul City Sirens: Roller derby event happening this weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Did you know we have a roller derby team, right here in Augusta?

The Soul City Sirens are hosting the biggest derby event of the season. It’s Saturday and April Fools. The title is perfect, Skating Fools Day.

We stopped by one of their practices to see what goes into the sport. Three times a week, Augusta’s roller derby team puts on the skates and meets at the rink.

“We’re really close, and this is a really good group of people, and all are welcome, so the community really makes it what it is,” said Deliverance.

Players from the Soul City Sirens say roller derby is a fun and physical sport, but it’s not violent.

“It’s not like the movies. There is no it’s not wrestling! There’s no punching. There’s no kicking. Yeah, it’s legit. It’s not like wrestling,” said Florence Fightinghell.

The team circles the track on roller skates, and the goal is to not let the other team through.

Deliverance said: “We do block, we do hit, but in the legal zones. There are penalties. We make sure we’re safe, we teach people how to be safe because we wanna be able to continue on doing this sport.”

They’ll be competing and also welcoming other players from across the region.

“It’s gonna be 50 players from the southeast that are all gonna be mashed together on different teams, and it’s gonna be super fun,” said Florence Fightinghell.

That event will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at Red Wing Rollerway. The Sirens also say if you’re interested in learning how to play roller derby, you can contact them.

