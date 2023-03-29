Round 1 gets underway in Augusta National Women’s Amateur

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Round 1 play got underway Wednesday in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

An international field of 72 women is competing in the 54-hole championship from Wednesday through Saturday at Champions Retreat in Columbia County.

Anna Davis won last year, becoming the tournament’s youngest champion in its three-year history.

Here’s a look at tee times Wednesday and Thursday:

At the top of the rankings are Rose Zhang, Ingrid Lindblad and Saki Baba.

“I’m really grateful for another opportunity to try and compete for that trophy,” Zhang said.

Lindblad is excited.

“I know what it takes, like how to play on this course,” she said.

Anna Davis says she’s in the zone. Earlier, she was putting more pressure on herself, but she said she was much calmer as the clock ticked down to Round 1.

“Good golf, good people, just enjoy it,” she said.

All eyes will be on Davis, who made waves last year not just for her play but also for her bucket hat, which turned the fashion statement into a sensation. Davis tees off just after 9:20 a.m. Wednesday.

The first two rounds will be played at Champions Retreat Golf Club on Wednesday and Thursday.

All players, including those who don’t make the cut, will play a practice round at Augusta National on Friday.

The leading 30 players and ties from Wednesday’s and Thursday’s play will advance to the final round at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday.

The best amateurs in the world put in their final preparations on Tuesday before driving down Magnolia Lane.



The Augusta National Women's Amateur begins Wednesday. Watch live at https://t.co/mRzvotXbgt pic.twitter.com/gaJfHt8SS5 — Augusta National Women's Amateur (@anwagolf) March 29, 2023

