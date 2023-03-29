Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Round 1 gets underway in Augusta National Women’s Amateur

By Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Round 1 play got underway Wednesday in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

An international field of 72 women is competing in the 54-hole championship from Wednesday through Saturday at Champions Retreat in Columbia County.

Anna Davis won last year, becoming the tournament’s youngest champion in its three-year history.

Here’s a look at tee times Wednesday and Thursday:

At the top of the rankings are Rose Zhang, Ingrid Lindblad and Saki Baba.

“I’m really grateful for another opportunity to try and compete for that trophy,” Zhang said.

Lindblad is excited.

“I know what it takes, like how to play on this course,” she said.

Anna Davis says she’s in the zone. Earlier, she was putting more pressure on herself, but she said she was much calmer as the clock ticked down to Round 1.

MORE | ‘Play It Forward’ inspires next generation to play, learn golf

“Good golf, good people, just enjoy it,” she said.

All eyes will be on Davis, who made waves last year not just for her play but also for her bucket hat, which turned the fashion statement into a sensation. Davis tees off just after 9:20 a.m. Wednesday.

PHOTO GALLERY:

Caption

The first two rounds will be played at Champions Retreat Golf Club on Wednesday and Thursday.

All players, including those who don’t make the cut, will play a practice round at Augusta National on Friday.

The leading 30 players and ties from Wednesday’s and Thursday’s play will advance to the final round at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buddy Brown
Augusta boy shot dead while grabbing DoorDash delivery
Burke County Sheriff's Office
I-TEAM: Nearly $53K missing from Burke County Sheriff’s Office
William Draper
Augusta mom stabbed several times by father of her kids, deputies say
Aiken County Sheriff's Office generic
Man hospitalized after stabbing incident in Gloverville
Stay safe from snakes this season.
Snake season arrives in the 2-state; what to do if one bites you

Latest News

Valhalla Golf Club will host the 2024 PGA Championship.
PGA Tour fall offers spots in Masters and $20 million events
Latanna Stone of the United States and Amari Avery of the United States prior to the Augusta...
Augusta National Women's Amateur practice rounds
Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio of Spain practices on the driving range prior to the Augusta...
What you need to know about Augusta National Women’s Amateur
Bassett Ambulance Crash
Bassett Ambulance Crash