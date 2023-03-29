Submit Photos/Videos
Richmond County deputies respond to reports of gunshots

Richmond County deputies are on the scene of a shots fired call early Wednesday morning
By WRDW Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:36 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Richmond County deputies are responding to reports of gunshots on 2100 Block of Reedale Avenue early Wednesday morning in Augusta.

Richmond County dispatch says the call came in at midnight.

Dispatch is unable to confirm if anyone is hurt or if there are any suspects at this time.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

