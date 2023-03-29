Richmond County deputies respond to reports of gunshots
Richmond County deputies are on the scene of a shots fired call early Wednesday morning
Mar. 29, 2023
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Richmond County deputies are responding to reports of gunshots on 2100 Block of Reedale Avenue early Wednesday morning in Augusta.
Richmond County dispatch says the call came in at midnight.
Dispatch is unable to confirm if anyone is hurt or if there are any suspects at this time.
