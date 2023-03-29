Submit Photos/Videos
‘It’s just so exciting’: Patrons loving atmosphere at Champions Retreat

By Alyssa Lyons
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Players aren’t the only ones soaking up the experience at Champions Retreat.

Wednesday, we saw one of the biggest crowds we’ve seen this early in the tournament.

“I’m here to watch the ladies’ golf tournament,” said Caroline Deese, a seven-year-old golfer.

“It’s really hard. There are a lot of bunkers out there. The fact that this is in our backyard is really pretty cool. See all these people out here supporting the women,” said Lauren Ivey, patron.

What you may find just out your back door is unlike any other playground. James Awad said: “To have young golfers like my daughter that can come out here and see this event year in and year out ... I mean, what more could you ask for in your backyard?’

No single day is the same.

Ivey said: “I wouldn’t want to be playing. I’ve actually played this course, and it’s really hard without the wind.”

While the caddies carry a club bag, patrons carry one of a different kind. Kim Karnes is also a patron. She said, “I got the Augusta women’s hat. And then, of course, had to have the Tervis. What else? The keychain.”

A souvenir for her. A dream for another.

Deese said: “It’s just so exciting to be here watching ladies. Like I can be one of them one day. I want to be one of them one day.”

The final day over at Champions Retreat is Thursday. Only the top 30 players with ties will make the cut and get to finish the tournament at Augusta National Saturday. Everyone will get a practice round at Augusta National Friday.

