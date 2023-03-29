Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Ga. Capitol roundup: Lawmakers race to wrap up session

By Staff and wire reports
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA - Georgia lawmakers face multiple key decisions on the final scheduled day of their 2023 session.

Most importantly, the General Assembly must still pass a budget. But senators and representatives are also trying to reach agreement on plans to improve mental health care.

One subject that did see action Wednesday was cash bail.

MORE | Funding for Cyber Center hinges on Georgia state budget battle

The Georgia House voted 95-81 Wednesday to pass Senate Bill 63, which would require cash or property bail for 31 additional crimes, including some misdemeanors.

“This measure establishes Georgia as a state that won’t accept the soft-on-crime policies that we’ve seen in placed like New York, California, Illinois, or catch-and-release,” said Rep. Houston Gaines, an Athens Republican.

The measure moves on to the Senate for more debate. The Senate earlier passed a more restrictive version of the bill.

Pass or fail?

Some key proposals have already passed, including a bill that would set up a commission to discipline and remove elected prosecutors and bills that seek to improve how reading is taught in Georgia’s public schools. Gov. Brian Kemp has already signed a ban on some types of gender-affirming care for transgender people younger than 18, as well as a $1 billion income tax break.

Other measures appear dead for the year, including a bill that would raise the age for filing adult criminal charges against people from 17 to 18 and a bill that would make rioting a felony. But bills can come back to life on the General Assembly’s last day. Anything that doesn’t pass Wednesday can still be considered in 2024.

PENDING

PASSED

DID NOT ADVANCE

  • JUVENILE CRIMES: House Bill 462 would raise the age for filing adult criminal charges against people from 17 to 18 for most crimes.
  • FELONY RIOT: House Bill 505 would make the crime of rioting a felony instead of a misdemeanor.
  • BUCKHEAD CITY: Senate Bill 114 would have allowed residents of Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood to secede from the city of Atlanta and create a new city. The Senate voted it down.
  • GENDER IDENTITY IN SCHOOLS: Senate Bill 88 would limit how public and private schools and camps could have talked to students about gender identity. A Senate committee tabled it.
  • OKEFENOKEE PROTECTION: House Bill 71 would bar mining near the Okefenokee Swamp in southeast Georgia. The bill did not advance out of committee.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buddy Brown
Augusta boy shot dead while grabbing DoorDash delivery
Burke County Sheriff's Office
I-TEAM: Nearly $53K missing from Burke County Sheriff’s Office
William Draper
Augusta mom stabbed several times by father of her kids, deputies say
Aiken County Sheriff's Office generic
Man hospitalized after stabbing incident in Gloverville
Stay safe from snakes this season.
Snake season arrives in the 2-state; what to do if one bites you

Latest News

Felicia Sanders, left at table, and Polly Sheppard, right, testify before a Senate subcommittee...
Emanuel AME shooting survivors urge SC senators to pass hate crimes bill as it awaits debate
Georgia state Capitol
Ga. Capitol roundup: Lawmakers move to cut outside election cash
Georgia Cyber Center, Augusta
Funding for Cyber Center hinges on Georgia state budget battle
Izzy Scott
Ga. House passes law in honor of young drowning victim