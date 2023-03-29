Ga. Capitol roundup: Lawmakers race to wrap up session

ATLANTA - Georgia lawmakers face multiple key decisions on the final scheduled day of their 2023 session.

Most importantly, the General Assembly must still pass a budget. But senators and representatives are also trying to reach agreement on plans to improve mental health care.

One subject that did see action Wednesday was cash bail.

The Georgia House voted 95-81 Wednesday to pass Senate Bill 63, which would require cash or property bail for 31 additional crimes, including some misdemeanors.

“This measure establishes Georgia as a state that won’t accept the soft-on-crime policies that we’ve seen in placed like New York, California, Illinois, or catch-and-release,” said Rep. Houston Gaines, an Athens Republican.

The measure moves on to the Senate for more debate. The Senate earlier passed a more restrictive version of the bill.

Some key proposals have already passed, including a bill that would set up a commission to discipline and remove elected prosecutors and bills that seek to improve how reading is taught in Georgia’s public schools. Gov. Brian Kemp has already signed a ban on some types of gender-affirming care for transgender people younger than 18, as well as a $1 billion income tax break.

Other measures appear dead for the year, including a bill that would raise the age for filing adult criminal charges against people from 17 to 18 and a bill that would make rioting a felony. But bills can come back to life on the General Assembly’s last day. Anything that doesn’t pass Wednesday can still be considered in 2024.

