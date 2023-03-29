Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Skies will start to clear out overnight as a front moves through and finally brings drier air to the region. Winds will be breezy at times out of the northwest between 8-15 mph. Low temperatures will be seasonal in the mid to upper 40s by early Wednesday.

Mostly sunny skies return Wednesday as high pressure builds into the region. Wednesday highs will be cooler than average in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be out of the north-northeast between 5-12 mph.

It will be a chilly start Thursday with morning lows in the upper 30s. Skies will stay sunny and highs will be more seasonal in the low to mid-70s. Winds will be out of the south-southeast between 3-8 mph.

Friday will be warmer with morning lows in the mid-40s and afternoon highs near 80. Mostly sunny Friday with increasing clouds into Friday night as our next cold front approaches from the west.

Scattered showers and storms look possible Saturday as a cold front moves through the region. It will be breezy with the frontal passage and highs will be near 80. Rain should clear out by Saturday night and then back to dry weather Sunday. Sunday will be nice with seasonal highs in the low to mid-70s and mostly sunny skies. Keep it here for updates about rain potential Saturday.

