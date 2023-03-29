Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly clear this evening into tonight. Winds will be calm tonight as high pressure centers over the region. This will allow low temperatures tonight into early Thursday drop into the 30s for people away from an urban environment.

It will be a chilly start Thursday with morning lows in the upper 30s. Skies will stay sunny and highs will be more seasonal in the low 70s. Winds will be out of the south-southeast between 3-8 mph.

Friday will be warmer with morning lows in the mid-40s and afternoon highs near 80. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy Friday with increasing clouds into Friday night as our next cold front approaches from the west.

Scattered showers and storms look possible Saturday as a cold front moves through the region. It will be breezy with the frontal passage and highs will be near 80. Rain should clear out by Saturday night and then back to dry weather Sunday. Sunday will be nice with seasonal highs in the low to mid-70s and mostly sunny skies. Keep it here for updates about rain potential Saturday.

Staying dry through Friday - but rain looks likely Saturday ahead of our next cold front. (WRDW)

