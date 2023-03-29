Submit Photos/Videos
Broken pipe floods AU dorm, displacing some students

Oak Hall dormitory at Augusta University.
By Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Flooding caused problems this week at an Augusta University dormitory, but it wasn’t because of the weather.

Student housing at Oak Hall was affected by flooding from a broken pipe in the late evening of Monday, a university spokesman said.

Six students were temporarily moved to Elm Hall and were able to return to their rooms on Tuesday.

“Student health and safety is a top priority at Augusta University and we will continue to assist any students affected by the water,” the spokesman said.

It’s not the first problem for Oak Hall.

Mold was found in the dorm as well as at Elm Hall in August 2022 as students were moving in for the fall semester.

About 30 students were given the option to stay at the Augusta Marriott while the problem was fixed.

The school blamed high heat and humidity along with an impaired air conditioning system for the mold problem.

