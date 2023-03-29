Submit Photos/Videos
Aiken County deputies respond to early morning stabbing

Aiken County deputies responded to an early morning stabbing in Gloverville
File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By WRDW Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:11 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GLOVERVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -Aiken County deputies responded to a stabbing early Wednesday morning on 117 Carolina Street in Gloverville.

Dispatch says it happened at 12:38 a.m. and it is unknown how many people were stabbed or how hurt they are.

We do not have information about a suspect at this time.

