Aiken County deputies respond to early morning stabbing
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:11 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GLOVERVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -Aiken County deputies responded to a stabbing early Wednesday morning on 117 Carolina Street in Gloverville.
Dispatch says it happened at 12:38 a.m. and it is unknown how many people were stabbed or how hurt they are.
We do not have information about a suspect at this time.
