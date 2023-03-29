Aiken County deputies respond to early morning stabbing

GLOVERVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -Aiken County deputies responded to a stabbing early Wednesday morning on 117 Carolina Street in Gloverville.

Dispatch says it happened at 12:38 a.m. and it is unknown how many people were stabbed or how hurt they are.

We do not have information about a suspect at this time.

