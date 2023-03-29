Aiken accident blocks 2 lanes of East Pine Log Road

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vehicle accident has caused a traffic blockage on East Pine Log Road in Aiken.

On Wednesday afternoon around 2:45 p.m., the City of Aiken Department of Public Safety issued a traffic advisory stating both east bound lanes of East Pine Log Road from Powderhouse to South Centennial Avenue are blocked due to an accident.

Expect significant delays traveling in the westbound lanes and seek alternate routes to avoid this area until further advised.

Principal South Aiken High School, Sam Fuller, says, “A major traffic incident has occurred on Pine Log Road and there will be no access to or from South Aiken through Pine Log Road. Please look to enter and exit South Aiken from Whiskey Road and South Centennial Drive. There will be no access for the foreseeable future through Pine Log Road. This traffic incident does not affect normal school operations other than traffic flow.”

We will update any further information as we find out more.

