21-year-old arrested after shooting incident in July, deputies say

Zion Walker
Zion Walker(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man was arrested eight months after a shooting that damaged three cars and sent a bullet into a home with nine people inside it.

On July 20, deputies responded to the 1700 block of Fairwood Drive to reports of gunshots around 7 p.m., deputies said.

Deputies found three vehicles damaged by bullets.

  • A 2020 blue Toyota Camry with several shell casings on the ground next to it. The front windshield had two small shatter marks on the inside.
  • A 2018 red Toyota Camry with a bullet hole in the rear driver-side window and a bullet hole above the drive side just above the gas tank.
  • A 2011 black Dodge Avenger with a shattered rear windshield.

Two windows in a home had bullet holes, and another bullet had hit the home and gone through five walls.

Nine people were in the home at the time, according to authorities.

Zion Walker, 21, was arrested Wednesday and charged with four counts of aggravated assault, one count of possession of a firearm during a crime and criminal damage to property in the first degree, according to jail records.

