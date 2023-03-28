Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

WATCH LIVE: Behind the ‘Death of a Politician’ investigation

By Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The I-TEAM’s Liz Owens discusses the “Death of a Politician” investigation on Tyrique Robinson, who was elected to the Richmond County school board but died before taking office.

EARLIER COVERAGE:

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Draper
Augusta mom stabbed several times by father of her kids, deputies say
Allen Crispin
Burke County deputy arrested after clash with Richmond County deputy
Trevon Adams
18-year-old robs old classmate at gunpoint over $20, deputies say
File folder generic
2 missing people found from Waynesboro, 1 from Augusta
Burke County Sheriff's Office
I-TEAM: Nearly $53K missing from Burke County Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

News 12 Now
WATCH LIVE: News 12 Now
Izzy Scott
Ga. House passes law in honor of young drowning victim
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
13-year-old dead after shooting at Richmond Summit Apartments
News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for March 28