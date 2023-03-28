VIDEO: McDuffie County road washed out by recent storm

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Check out some of these pictures out of McDuffie County.

Autoplay Caption

This is Hobbs Mill Road near Sweetwater Creek and Briar Creek. Franklin Palmer was shooting video as the road started to give way under his feet.

FULL CLIP:

Hobbs Mill Road in McDuffie County continues to wash away after weekend storms sweep through the CSRA.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.