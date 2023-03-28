VIDEO: McDuffie County road washed out by recent storm
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Check out some of these pictures out of McDuffie County.
This is Hobbs Mill Road near Sweetwater Creek and Briar Creek. Franklin Palmer was shooting video as the road started to give way under his feet.
FULL CLIP:
