Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

USC Aiken offers new online degree programs for summer

The University of South Carolina Aiken will offer new online bachelor’s degree programs in...
The University of South Carolina Aiken will offer new online bachelor’s degree programs in business administration with concentrations in finance and marketing for the summer 2023 semester.(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The University of South Carolina Aiken will offer new online bachelor’s degree programs in business administration with concentrations in finance and marketing for the summer 2023 semester.

Based on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, some of the fastest-growing and highest-paying jobs are in the financial and marketing fields.

The bachelor’s in business administration with concentrations in finance and marketing have been developed to reflect employer needs and prepares students for employment in a variety of career areas.

MORE | AU graduate student recognized on the cover of scientific journal

Interested students must have completed between 45 to 60 total credit hours with an overall GPA of 2.0 to be considered for admission into the program. Students who have not met the prerequisite requirements can do so through the University of South Carolina’s Palmetto College before transferring to Aiken Online.

Students must apply before April 17 to secure their spot. Those who have met the prerequisite requirements can complete their bachelor’s degree in business with a concentration in either finance or marketing in approximately two years when taking a full-time course load.

Dr. Nancy Albers, dean of USC Aiken’s School of Business Administration, says, “Our online bachelor’s in business administration program prepares students to meet the changing demands of dynamic global markets in a time and place convenient to them. To do more than lecture, to help students gain practical knowledge, harness resources and make connections that will empower them to build the business career they’ve always dreamed of.”

The bachelor’s in business administration program is the only online business degree completion program in South Carolina to be fully accredited by AACSB International.

Go to the USCA website for more information or to apply.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Draper
Augusta mom stabbed several times by father of her kids, deputies say
Allen Crispin
Burke County deputy arrested after clash with Richmond County deputy
Burke County Sheriff's Office
I-TEAM: Nearly $53K missing from Burke County Sheriff’s Office
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
13-year-old dead after shooting at Richmond Summit Apartments
Trevon Adams
18-year-old robs old classmate at gunpoint over $20, deputies say

Latest News

Milledgeville Wx damage
Governor pledges recovery for storm-struck Milledgeville
ANWA
Augusta National Women's Amateur: What you need to know
Shooting
13-year-old boy killed in Augusta's latest shooting
Latanna Stone of the United States and Amari Avery of the United States prior to the Augusta...
Augusta National Women's Amateur practice rounds