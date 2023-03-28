USC Aiken offers new online degree programs for summer

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The University of South Carolina Aiken will offer new online bachelor’s degree programs in business administration with concentrations in finance and marketing for the summer 2023 semester.

Based on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, some of the fastest-growing and highest-paying jobs are in the financial and marketing fields.

The bachelor’s in business administration with concentrations in finance and marketing have been developed to reflect employer needs and prepares students for employment in a variety of career areas.

Interested students must have completed between 45 to 60 total credit hours with an overall GPA of 2.0 to be considered for admission into the program. Students who have not met the prerequisite requirements can do so through the University of South Carolina’s Palmetto College before transferring to Aiken Online.

Students must apply before April 17 to secure their spot. Those who have met the prerequisite requirements can complete their bachelor’s degree in business with a concentration in either finance or marketing in approximately two years when taking a full-time course load.

Dr. Nancy Albers, dean of USC Aiken’s School of Business Administration, says, “Our online bachelor’s in business administration program prepares students to meet the changing demands of dynamic global markets in a time and place convenient to them. To do more than lecture, to help students gain practical knowledge, harness resources and make connections that will empower them to build the business career they’ve always dreamed of.”

The bachelor’s in business administration program is the only online business degree completion program in South Carolina to be fully accredited by AACSB International.

Go to the USCA website for more information or to apply.

