Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

These bugs aren’t giant mosquitoes; in fact, they’re harmless

Crane flies aren't giant mosquitoes. In fact, they don't even bite.
Crane flies aren't giant mosquitoes. In fact, they don't even bite.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. - You may be seeing more crane flies now in Georgia and South Carolina.

They may look like giant mosquitoes, but they aren’t.

In fact, they don’t bite or sting.

In fall and spring, especially when there’s heavy rainfall, crane flies lay eggs in damp fields and lawns near wooded areas. Crane fly larvae can eat grass crowns and roots.

MORE | Snake season arrives in the 2-state; what to do if one bites you

They spend most of their life in the larva stage, up to three years.

Then when they turn into adults, they only live for a week or two – just enough time to mate and start the next generation.

Crane flies may be attracted to your porch light or other exterior lights at night.

Pest control companies say no control is necessary for crane flies, but if you want to attract fewer insects to your home, you can switch exterior lights to yellow “bug light” bulbs.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Draper
Augusta mom stabbed several times by father of her kids, deputies say
Richmond Summit apartments, downtown Augusta, Ga.
Boy shot dead while getting DoorDash delivery in downtown Augusta
Allen Crispin
Burke County deputy arrested after clash with Richmond County deputy
Burke County Sheriff's Office
I-TEAM: Nearly $53K missing from Burke County Sheriff’s Office
Trevon Adams
18-year-old robs old classmate at gunpoint over $20, deputies say

Latest News

Hobbs Mill Road
Erosion continues to impact roads in McDuffie County
Parks and rec says maintenance of Richmond County’s most popular park is an ongoing effort, but...
Augusta’s downtown beautification is a work in progress
Georgia state Capitol
Ga. Capitol roundup: Lawmakers move to cut outside election cash
Kids explore at Alligator Egg Hunt at Phinizy Swamp
Businesses in Columbia County get ready for golf patrons coming to town