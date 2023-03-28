These bugs aren’t giant mosquitoes; in fact, they’re harmless

AUGUSTA, Ga. - You may be seeing more crane flies now in Georgia and South Carolina.

They may look like giant mosquitoes, but they aren’t.

In fact, they don’t bite or sting.

In fall and spring, especially when there’s heavy rainfall, crane flies lay eggs in damp fields and lawns near wooded areas. Crane fly larvae can eat grass crowns and roots.

They spend most of their life in the larva stage, up to three years.

Then when they turn into adults, they only live for a week or two – just enough time to mate and start the next generation.

Crane flies may be attracted to your porch light or other exterior lights at night.

Pest control companies say no control is necessary for crane flies, but if you want to attract fewer insects to your home, you can switch exterior lights to yellow “bug light” bulbs.

