As storms bring in more rain, here’s how you can prepare for flooding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re on the lookout for possible flooding across the area after a weekend full of rain.

We spoke with the Savannah Riverkeeper about the flooding and what precautions you should take if you live in an area known for flooding.

Planning and letting the rain run its course is how experts say you’ll be able to prepare for next time.

“The good news is we got a couple of days of dry coming up,” said Savannah Riverkeeper Tonya Bonitatibus. “Our water loves to peak in the middle of the night. Just get stuff out of the way and just let it do its thing because you’re certainly not going to stop it.”

Bonitatibus says with heavy rain, flooding is not unusual, and it’s not over yet.

“Pull your boats, pull all of your stuff up, and just know that plug of water is moving through,” she said.

Lauren Amos has been living in the Summerlake subdivision in North Augusta for three years.

Behind her home on the river, there’s already water in the grass covering the walkway to her dock. It’s creating a pool around her house.

“We have a lot of work to do with them getting our yard back up to where it’s presentable again. Unfortunately, I could do that. And next week, we could have another big rain, and it could just do it all over again,” said Amos.

She says she never knows what to expect when the rain comes down. She hopes it’s not as bad as when she moved into her home three years ago.

“We kind of lost everything. And it was very it was a shock. It was a sad shock that it was moments that you kind of had to stop and take a breath because you did not know,” said Amos.

Now, she’s got her yard furniture pushed to the side praying it doesn’t get any worse.

“We’ll know that it will go down, it will take several days, and it’s not something that’s going to be fixed overnight,” she said.

Bonitatibus wants to remind people downstream of the water flooding through Clarks Hill, and Stevens Creek will eventually make its way to the Savannah River site, Plant Vogel, Allendale, Screven, and Barnwell County.

She also wants to warn you to stay out of the water for a few days. Because of all the debris and it could contain E. coli.

