1 dead after shooting on Broad Street in Augusta

Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One juvenile has died after a shooting on Broad Street on Tuesday morning.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 700 block of Broad Street at 3:07 a.m. in reference to a gun shot in the area.

Upon arrival, deputies located a deceased juvenile male who has been shot at least one time.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene.

The investigation is in its early stages.

Details are limited at this time. Check back with News 12 as we work to get more information.

