North Augusta leaders ask for feedback on property sitting empty

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Parks Recreation and Tourism is looking for ideas for its master plan.

It involves the country club property that’s been sitting empty for years.

Leaders are working on deciding what they want to do with the property. They’ve hosted town halls, but they’re also conducting a survey. So far, they’ve heard people want an aquatic center, pickleball courts, and other recreation.

But only about 1,000 people have responded out of 25,000 who live in the city.

“Everybody’s important in a community, everybody has a part to play, and everybody had different interests. We want to know first of all, do you like what we’re doing, presently, do you like the facilities you have, what would you like to see improved,” said Rick Meter, parks and rec director.

Anyone wanting to voice their opinion can do so until April 21 or at a pop-up learning session the week of April 10.

