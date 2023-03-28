Submit Photos/Videos
‘Overcoming your obstacles’: Izzy the pup gets new wheels, new life

She was found dragging herself down the road because she was paralyzed caused by being shot before being adopted by her current owner.(WRDW)
By Maria Sellers
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve told you about Tater Tot the Wonder Weenie, a little dog getting around on wheels.

Today we are introducing you to Izzy, a Jack Russell with a story.

Izzy is a three-year-old Jack Russell mix. She was found dragging herself down the road because she was paralyzed caused by being shot before being adopted by her current owner.

She gets around on two wheels and scoots around on her torso using her front legs, but her owner says that doesn’t slow her down. Her resilience brings a smile to people’s faces.

“She’s unbelievable. And she inspires so many. Everybody stops us. They’re excited to hear her story and how she’s overcome so much at such a young age,” said Michelle Brown, Izzy’s owner. “I think it’s like a story of overcoming your obstacles, you know. Life hands you obstacles, and you can either sink or swim, and she chose to swim.”

Izzy will be having her back legs amputated so she can run faster on her front legs. They’re also hoping to find a 3D printed wheelchair for her after the surgery.

