‘He’s like the nicest, sweetest kid’: People gather at hospital for prayer vigil for Glynn Co. teen

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Trenton Lehrkamp and Ahmaud Arbery - what people describe in Glynn County as two tragedies that should never happen.

19-year-old Lehrkamp was with a group of teens when he was reportedly forced to drink an excessive amount of alcohol and other substances. A photo of him on social media shows what appears to be him unconscious covered in spray paint.

There is a video of a separate incident of the teen being tortured prior to last week, according to Glynn County Police. He’s sitting there with his head down being sprayed with water. No one steps in to stop it.

Monday night, a crowd packed at the hospital where he is fighting for his life. They’re saying that he shouldn’t be up there, they’re questioning why this happened, why it took so long for us to hear about it and why the people who did this haven’t been arrested.

“No arrests have been made and we don’t want it to be 74 more days,” said Theawanza Brooks.

Theawanza Brooks is the rally’s organizer and the aunt of Ahmaud Arbery saying that’s how long it took to get law enforcement to act in his case.

“Raise your hand if you’re a father, a brother...raise your hand if you’re a brother, an uncle.”

With candles burning and signs that read justice for Trent...

“The thing about Brunswick and Glynn County. Even though we’ve had these things come to light. They come to light and wake us up.”

People wanted Trent to know he is not alone.

One person at the prayer vigil said, “I have kids. I have grandkids and if it happened to my child I would want someone to give support and account for what happened.”

“He’s like the nicest, sweetest kid. For this to happen to him, after everything he’s been through is the worst thing imaginable,” said another.

There is another demonstration planned for the teen this weekend. The police department is working with the GBI on the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at (912) 554-7800 or through the Silent Witness program at 912-264-1333. You can also e-mail 911silentwitness@glynncounty-ga.gov.

