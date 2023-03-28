GreenJackets unveil the 2023 Opening Night festivities

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta GreenJackets have announced the 2023 Opening Night festivities that you will want to add to your spring calendar.

On April 11, the GreenJackets will kick off the first homestand of the season by hosting the visiting Down East Wood Ducks, Texas Rangers. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

As a part of this special celebration during this game, the millionth fan in SRP Park history will enter through the gates, with millionth-themed giveaways planned during the game, courtesy of Musco Sports Lighting.

“We are tremendously excited to welcome the Millionth Fan to SRP Park on opening night,” stated GreenJackets Vice President, Tom Denlinger. “One million fans is a tremendous accomplishment in just four full seasons here in the CSRA, and we are thrilled to celebrate our fans with the millions-themed promotions we have in store.”

All fans in attendance will be able to register to be the Millionth Fan. One lucky fan will be selected as the Millionth Fan and will win the ultimate Augusta GreenJackets prize pack, and other great prizes, and will have the chance to win a million pennies, $10,000, in a skills-based post-game contest.

The first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive a collector’s Opening Night GreenJackets rally towel, presented by SRP Federal Credit Union.

Fans will be treated to a pre-game concert on the concourse as part of the White Claw Pregame Concert Series, with White Claws featuring at $2 off until the first pitch.

After the game, GreenJackets fans will be able to watch the first fireworks extravaganza of the 2023 season.

As part of the GreenJackets’ First Responders Tuesday program, first responders can receive $2 off their ticket at the SRP Park Box Office with a valid department ID, presented by Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Tickets start at only $11. Kick off the season by packing the river to celebrate this milestone with the first-ever Opening Night Fireworks.

