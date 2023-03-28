Submit Photos/Videos
Governor pledges recovery for storm-struck Milledgeville

Milledgeville Wx damage
Milledgeville Wx damage(Atlanta News First)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp was out again Wednesday surveying tornado damage in the state.

He went to Milledgeville in Baldwin County, a day after visiting Troup County to see tornado damage there.

A preliminary survey shows the Milledgeville tornado was an EF-1. Police have reported trees, power lines and debris scattered across many streets.

In Troup County, homes and businesses were destroyed Sunday morning in an EF-3 tornado.

Several roads and bridges remain closed there due to flooding and debris. The Army Corps of Engineers is working to control water flow in dams in that area.

In Troup County, Kemp confirmed about 25-30 homes were destroyed.

“Approximately 100 others were damaged,” Kemp said. “This situation is continuing to evolve because of heavy rains today. “We’re going to continue working to clear roads then we’re going to come back to do more assessments. Our main priority is clearing roads for the power companies.”

