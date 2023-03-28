Get the best view of the planetary parade at USC Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you want the best view of the planetary alignment this weekend, the public can head over to University of South Carolina Aiken.

The Ruth Patrick Science Education center at USCA will host the public viewing of the alignment on March 29 and 30 from 7:45 to 9:15 p.m. The center is located at 427 Scholar Loop.

The alignment will be of five planets, Jupiter, Mercury, Uranus and Mars and the moon. Attendees will be able to see them in a relatively straight line looking up from the horizon.

A planetary alignment is an event when planets gather closely on the side of the Sun at the same time as seen from above the solar system. It is viewed as a straight line, however, the planets cannot achieve full alignment.

Although March 28 is the best day for observation, the alignment will be visible several days before and after.

Next planetary alignments:

March 28: a large evening alignment of Jupiter, Mercury, Venus, Uranus, and Mars within a 50-degree sky sector.

April 11: a small evening alignment of Mercury, Uranus, Venus, and Mars within a 35-degree sky sector.

April 24: a small evening alignment of Mercury, Uranus, Venus, and Mars within a 40-degree sky sector.

May 29: a small morning alignment of Uranus, Mercury, Jupiter, and Saturn within a 70-degree sky sector.

June 17: a large morning alignment of Mercury, Uranus, Jupiter, Neptune, and Saturn within a 95-degree sky sector.

July 26: a mini evening alignment of Mercury, Venus, and Mars within an 15-degree sky sector.

August 24: at sunset, a mini alignment of setting Mercury and Mars and rising Saturn within a 175-degree sky sector; later at night, a small alignment of Uranus, Jupiter, Neptune, and Saturn within a 80-degree sky sector.

You can download the app Sky Tonight to identify the planets. For stargazing tips, go to NASA’s website.

More information is available by calling 803-641-3313.

