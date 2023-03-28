Funding for Cyber Center hinges on Georgia state budget battle

ATLANTA - The clock is ticking for Georgia lawmakers to work out their differences over a state budget plan that could cut funding to the Georgia Cyber Innovation and Training Center in Augusta.

The state Senate passed its version of the budget Thursday on a 51-1 vote.

It calls for a $105 million proposed cut to teaching and health insurance funds for the state’s 26 public universities and colleges.

But the spending plan also proposes a $5.1 million cut to Augusta University’s Cyber Center, out of $5.5 million in direct state funds. There’s also a $3.7 million cut to the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, the state agency that oversees GPB. That’s out of $14.2 million in state funds.

The House didn’t seek similar cuts in its budget proposal. Representatives and senators must work out their differences on the budget by Wednesday, when Georgia’s 2023 legislative session is scheduled to end.

As for the Cyber Center, Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Blake Tillery, a Vidalia Republican, told committee members last Tuesday that center leaders promised it would become self-sufficient when Gov. Nathan Deal in 2017 spent $50 million to build the two-building complex overlooking the Savannah River in downtown Augusta.

The Cyber Center aims to make Augusta a center of computer security research and development, along with the Army Cyber Command at Fort Gordon.

The idea was that the center would rent office space to partner companies.

Tillery said the center “made a commitment to us early on that after several years they would be able to support themselves on rents and now we’re going to move them to that part of their budget.”

Augusta University, the Cyber Center and the University System of Georgia did not respond to requests for comment.

Cal Wray, president of the Augusta Economic Development Authority, said he didn’t know how where the center is on the path to self-sufficiency, but said he feared it may have been delayed by the pandemic.

“The Cyber Center has been a great asset for downtown Augusta and if that money is necessary for their operation, we will view that as a negative for downtown Augusta,” Wray said.

