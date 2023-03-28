Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ll start this morning on the drier side with patchy dense fog. A few showers will be possible for the afternoon as a second cold front moves into the area. That boundary will unclog the pipeline, so to speak, and bring a brief shot of cooler and drier-than-average weather Wednesday then we’ll start to warm things back up for Thursday and Friday.

Sunny skies return Wednesday through Friday with chilly mornings and mild to warm afternoons. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 60s Wednesday, middle 70s Thursday, and warming into the lower 80s by Friday. Morning lows will be in the middle 40s Wednesday, lower 40s Thursday, and lower to middle 50s Friday.

We will be watching for another chance of rain and storms to return by next Saturday when highs are expected to be around 80 degrees.

