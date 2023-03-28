Submit Photos/Videos
Businesses in Columbia County get ready for golf patrons coming to town

Columbia County business
Columbia County business(WRDW)
By Nick Viland
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In less than 24 hours, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur begins at the Champions Retreat in Evans.

This event also sparks business in Columbia County. With these stores being close to all the action, local businesses consider this as day one of patrons bringing in extra business to town.

From your morning caffeine fix to a cocktail to end the day, businesses are gearing up for golf patrons from around the world to come to the garden city.

“I mean, we love it. It’s our busiest two weeks of the year pretty much,” said Laura Bryant, Ironwood Tavern bar manager.

For local businesses like the Ironwood Tavern and Rooted Coffee House, patrons start walking in their doors Tuesday.

“Well, our masters week kind of already starts today with the women’s tournament going on practice rounds and everything. So we kind of already prepped for it pretty early compared to a lot of other businesses because it’s going to start getting pretty crazy today,” she said.

Visitors are seen as an opportunity to show what local places unique to our area have to offer.

John Needles is the kitchen manager at Rooted Coffee House. He said, “We love to see we love for our name to get out, and we love for new customers who have never tried this before.”

Patrons may fill up on sandwiches on the course. They’re still hungry to support locals off the course.

“We see a slight uptick,” he said.

Bryant said: “it’s definitely an uptick in people for sure.”

For the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, it’s more than just patrons who stop by the Ironwood Tavern.

“Some of the women will come up here if they have time after their rounds and everything, and we definitely get the caddies while they’re on their breaks as well. So it gets crazy in here,” said Bryant.

From here, it’s non-stop working until someone is wearing this year’s green jacket on Masters Sunday.

“It gets busier and busier each day that goes on,” said Bryant.

She says the most exciting part of the week is having all these people come to town and stop in for food and drinks.

