Augusta National Women’s Amateur tee times and groupings

Big names and faces have made it to Augusta for the Augusta National Women's Amateur.
By Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Big names and faces have made it to Augusta for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

Anna Davis won last year, becoming the tournament’s youngest champion in its three-year history.

Practice rounds are underway at Champions Retreat in Columbia County.

Meanwhile, we’re getting a first look at tee times when shots start to count Wednesday:

All eyes will be on Davis, who made waves last year not just for her play but for her bucket hat, which turned the fashion statement into a sensation. Davis tees off just after 9:20 a.m. Wednesday.

An international field of 72 women will compete in the 54-hole championship from Wednesday through Saturday.

The first two rounds will be contested at Champions Retreat Golf Club on Wednesday and Thursday.

Following the 36-hole cut, the leading 30 players and ties will advance to the final round at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday.

All players, including those who do not make the cut, will play a practice round at Augusta National on Friday.

