Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

7-year-old thrown from ATV and killed in crash, driver arrested

Jeremy Bryant was arrested at the hospital and charged with involuntary manslaughter, child...
Jeremy Bryant was arrested at the hospital and charged with involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.(MGN)
By Dustin Weekley and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ/Gray News) – A 7-year-old in Ohio was taken to the hospital Sunday where he later died from injuries sustained from being thrown from an ATV.

According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, 911 reports advised that an ATV had hit a wire and threw both the driver and child passenger from the vehicle around 3:45 Sunday afternoon.

The 7-year-old was taken to a children’s hospital in Columbus, Ohio where he later died from his injuries.

The driver, 42-year-old Jeremy Daniel Bryant was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

Detectives went to the hospital to get a statement from Bryant. He was arrested at the hospital and charged with involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.

Authorities said more evidence will be presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury for consideration of more charges.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Draper
Augusta mom stabbed several times by father of her kids, deputies say
Allen Crispin
Burke County deputy arrested after clash with Richmond County deputy
Trevon Adams
18-year-old robs old classmate at gunpoint over $20, deputies say
File folder generic
2 missing people found from Waynesboro, 1 from Augusta
Burke County Sheriff's Office
I-TEAM: Nearly $53K missing from Burke County Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

Image taken from a video showing ambulances and rescue teams staffers outside an immigration...
Mexico: Migrants set mattresses on fire at detention center
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to an official during a visit to Zaporizhzhia,...
Ukraine president extends tour of war’s front-line areas
Children and a woman depart the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church after a...
What we know about the Covenant school shooting in Nashville
Izzy Scott
Ga. House passes law in honor of young drowning victim
The 71-year-old Florida woman was at the Austin airport waiting for her connecting flight.
Hearing-impaired woman may sue after Texas airport arrest, breaking arm in jail