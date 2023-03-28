3 accused of breaking into cars at Harlem school

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three people were arrested after breaking into cars in the parking lot of a Harlem school, administrators said Tuesday.

It happened at North Harlem Elementary, 360 W. Trippe St.

Parents were told Tuesday in a letter that three suspects not affiliated with the school in any capacity were apprehended by Harlem police on suspicion of breaking into and entering vehicles in the school parking lot.

Law enforcement arrested the suspects near the school campus. After being arrested, one of the suspects was found with a firearm in their possession, parents were told.

No threat was made to the school, staff or students, and the suspects have been criminally charged by Columbia County School District police and Harlem police, parents were told.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.