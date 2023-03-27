Submit Photos/Videos
Waynesboro Police find missing runaway juvenile

The Waynesboro Police Department is seeking the help of the community in locating a runaway juvenile, the second missing juvenile reported over the weekend.
By Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Waynesboro Police Department has located a runaway juvenile.

According to officials, Cordarius Brown is believed to be in the Augusta area and possibly headed to Tennessee.

Brown is described to be approximately five foot six inches and around 142 pounds, according to authorities.

The first reported teen, Horace Johnson, was reported on Saturday and believed to be in the Waynesboro area.

Johnson is a Black male who is about 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds.

