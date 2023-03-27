Waynesboro Police find missing runaway juvenile

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Waynesboro Police Department has located a runaway juvenile.

According to officials, Cordarius Brown is believed to be in the Augusta area and possibly headed to Tennessee.

Brown is described to be approximately five foot six inches and around 142 pounds, according to authorities.

The first reported teen, Horace Johnson, was reported on Saturday and believed to be in the Waynesboro area.

Johnson is a Black male who is about 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds.

