Reception to honor former Masters Tournament senior director

Buzzy Johnson
Buzzy Johnson(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Big names will make an appearance at this year’s Mayor’s Masters Reception.

Former tournament Senior Director Buzzy Johnson will be honored this year. There will also be an appearance from 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett.

And for the first time, mayors from North Augusta and Aiken, as well as Columbia County leaders, will be involved.

The reception is Sunday, and admission is free. There will be food trucks, live music and a fireworks show.

The event will be from 5-9 p.m. at the Augusta Common, 836 Reynolds St.

