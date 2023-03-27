Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Preschooler gives classmate Spanish lesson during lunch time

“Nothing like a Spanish lesson during lunch,” the school wrote alongside the video on Instagram. (Source: Marcos de Niza Preschool / MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, Ariz. (Gray News/TMX) – An Arizona preschooler was captured on video teaching his friend how to count in Spanish.

A video shared earlier this month by the Marcos de Niza Preschool in Tempe shows the young students gathered around their lunch tables.

One boy teaches his friend how to count to 10 in Spanish. He even has his friend repeat “nueve,” for nine, just to make sure he got it right.

“Nothing like a Spanish lesson during lunch,” the school wrote alongside the video on Instagram. “What a great teacher!”

Adorable!

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Allen Crispin
Burke County deputy arrested after clash with Richmond County deputy
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Orangeburg woman killed in Aiken County traffic accident
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Augusta shooting leaves man injured at hotel
A storm dumped hail on north Aiken late Sunday
New wave of severe weather moves through CSRA
From left: Jovel Molock, Jordan Curtis, Tarrel Gilbert and Myanna Cantrell
Augusta bust yields drugs, guns, $17K in cash and 4 arrests

Latest News

Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands...
LIVE: 3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Kimberly Berry looks at what's left of her home outside Anguilla, Miss., Saturday, March 25,...
Mississippi tornado victims wonder, ‘How can we rebuild?’
AU student
AU medical illustration grad student gets national recognition
A 172-year-old church in Mississppi was demolished by Friday's storms.
‘We are devastated’: 172-year-old church demolished in storms
Local businesses prepare to bloom during golf week
Local businesses prepare to bloom during golf week