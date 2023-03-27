Submit Photos/Videos
‘Play It Forward’ inspires the next generation to play and learn golf

By Laura Warren
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Augusta and Bank of America are hosting the second annual Play It Forward Golf Clinic.

Members will be instructed by Augusta National Women’s Amateur Players. The Augusta National Women’s Amateur is this week. Before the women begin to compete, they took time to teach.

The goal of the clinic is to inspire the next generation to play and learn, not only the game of golf but life skills.

This event is about fun and representation for the younger generation.

Suzy Whaley is the first female PGA of America President. She said, “girls are coming along. I think 35% of all juniors are girls. So we are gaining on it. We are going to get to 51%. I’m trying. But right now there are way more girls playing the game, and it’s fun. It’s fun to play with your friends.”

“Looking back, I wish I had some role models. I guess looking back at that I’m just trying to inspire the next generation in different ways I can. Whether it’s just sharing stories or knowledge. But seeing the kids they’re so excited. They’re like sponges, they want to see everything. Learn everything. They give me a lot of energy and it’s fun to be able to do that,” said Annika Sörenstam, pro golfer.

