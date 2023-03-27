Passport delays cancel spring break plans

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - People are crossing state lines just to get their passports renewed. The appointments at the Atlanta Passport Office are booked up. You can apply online, but people are reporting they are waiting weeks and having to cancel their trips.

Deryck Robinson called the office more than 120 times on Monday. Most of the time, the phone had a busy tone. Their family’s spring break vacation is just days away and they thought they’d get their passports three weeks ago.

“When you finally do get through the only thing they’re going to give you is whether or not you can get an appointment to see somebody, but all the appointments are gone,” said Robinson.

In January, his family began planning a trip to Cancun to celebrate his daughter’s graduation from high school. Days away from the trip, they’re debating canceling their reservations because they don’t know when their passports will arrive.

“You’re at their mercy. The problem I have is there isn’t any accountability for this, and that’s why I called you guys, I can’t get through to the number and someone needs to be held accountable. If this was a business operating out in the world today, they would go out of business,” said Robinson.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the increase in demand is delaying response times by several weeks. The office is receiving more than 500,000 applications a week, roughly 40 percent more than last year.

“We are authorizing overtime, satellite offices, and headquarters to facilitate the passport demand,” said Blinken.

The State Department says delay times for passports have started to recede. If you need your passport now, you can pay an additional fee and expedite your passports. They estimate it should arrive in five to nine weeks.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.