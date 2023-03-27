Neighbors have flooding concerns after storms sweep through CSRA

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - All this rain is pushing our lakes and creeks to high levels.

Since Sunday, Clarks Hill Lake went up nearly six inches. A number we haven’t seen since June of 2022. Another impacted area is Stevens Creek.

It’s expected to reach a moderate flood stage. We talked to one neighbor that says a nerve-racking waiting game to see if water will reach their home.

A few homes in the neighborhood are right along the water. With severe weather over the weekend, Stevens Creek is moving a little too close for comfort, with water creeping toward houses.

“A lot of thunder and lightning. I was worried about hail. I didn’t go to church yesterday ‘cause I didn’t want it to hail on my car,” said Arlene Bernard, River Hill resident.

Severe weather throughout the weekend dumped more water into creeks and rivers. Those along Stevens Creek were worried seeing the initial rise.

“I just start getting nervous and watching it this morning,” she said.

Bernard is no stranger to a little bit of flooding. She’s lived on her property on Stevens Creek for the last 30 years and has dealt with a couple of other floods.

“It was Masters week, and it came right up to the house, and then it started receding. I was praying. I think it worked,” she said.

She knows the signs when she needs to worry.

“I just look out the window to see if the water has made it to the bench. If the bench is underwater and the dock,” said Bernard.

The bench and deck are still above water which gives her a chance to breathe for now, but knows it isn’t over yet.

“It was flat and no motion, but now you can see a little bit of waves up in the water inside of the fence, and that means that the water is moving in,” she said.

Now it’s a waiting game.

“Just looking out my window,” said Bernard.

The National Weather Service said the creek is at 27 feet and is supposed to peak at around 30 feet, so this water isn’t done rising just yet.

