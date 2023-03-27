Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Neighbors have flooding concerns after storms sweep through CSRA

Another impacted area is Stevens Creek. It’s expected to reach a moderate flood stage.
By Nick Viland
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - All this rain is pushing our lakes and creeks to high levels.

Since Sunday, Clarks Hill Lake went up nearly six inches. A number we haven’t seen since June of 2022. Another impacted area is Stevens Creek.

It’s expected to reach a moderate flood stage. We talked to one neighbor that says a nerve-racking waiting game to see if water will reach their home.

A few homes in the neighborhood are right along the water. With severe weather over the weekend, Stevens Creek is moving a little too close for comfort, with water creeping toward houses.

MORE | New wave of severe weather moves through CSRA

“A lot of thunder and lightning. I was worried about hail. I didn’t go to church yesterday ‘cause I didn’t want it to hail on my car,” said Arlene Bernard, River Hill resident.

Severe weather throughout the weekend dumped more water into creeks and rivers. Those along Stevens Creek were worried seeing the initial rise.

“I just start getting nervous and watching it this morning,” she said.

Bernard is no stranger to a little bit of flooding. She’s lived on her property on Stevens Creek for the last 30 years and has dealt with a couple of other floods.

MORE | Tracking power outages throughout the CSRA as storms move in

“It was Masters week, and it came right up to the house, and then it started receding. I was praying. I think it worked,” she said.

She knows the signs when she needs to worry.

“I just look out the window to see if the water has made it to the bench. If the bench is underwater and the dock,” said Bernard.

The bench and deck are still above water which gives her a chance to breathe for now, but knows it isn’t over yet.

“It was flat and no motion, but now you can see a little bit of waves up in the water inside of the fence, and that means that the water is moving in,” she said.

Now it’s a waiting game.

“Just looking out my window,” said Bernard.

The National Weather Service said the creek is at 27 feet and is supposed to peak at around 30 feet, so this water isn’t done rising just yet.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allen Crispin
Burke County deputy arrested after clash with Richmond County deputy
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Orangeburg woman killed in Aiken County traffic accident
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Augusta shooting leaves man injured at hotel
A storm dumped hail on north Aiken late Sunday
New wave of severe weather moves through CSRA
From left: Jovel Molock, Jordan Curtis, Tarrel Gilbert and Myanna Cantrell
Augusta bust yields drugs, guns, $17K in cash and 4 arrests

Latest News

Kemp tour
Kemp visits site of Georgia storm damage
Neighbors have flooding concerns after storms sweep through CSRA
Burke County Sheriff's Office
I-TEAM: Nearly $53K missing from Burke County Sheriff’s Office
Lakeside High soccer player with autism makes first goal ever