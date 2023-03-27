Mayors from across CSRA come together for Masters reception

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Sunday, Garnett L. Johnson will host his first Mayor’s Masters Reception.

This year, the event will honor 2016 Masters Champion Daniel “Danny” Willett and former tournament Senior Director Buzzy Johnson. Jaylen Watson, cornerback for the Kansas City Chiefs and 2023 Super Bowl winner, was scheduled to be honored but won’t be able to make it.

The free event will be from 5-9 p.m. at the Augusta Common, 836 Reynolds St.

The reception will be the first to include regional leadership: Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon, North Augusta Mayor Briton Williams and Columbia County Chairman Doug Duncan will participate .

“I’m excited that this year’s event represents a local leadership effort,” Johnson said. “The impact of the tournament is felt across the region, and the Mayor’s Masters Reception should reflect that.”

Another change of note is moving the event from Monday to Sunday.

“The Augusta National Golf Club and tournament players are very busy throughout the week,” Johnson said. “Moving the event to Sunday is a way to kick off tournament week while ensuring we do not interfere with other events.”

The event will continue to serve as an annual fundraiser. This year, all proceeds will benefit Paine College.

The reception will feature live music by J.A.M.P., TreSounds, Easily Amused, and Mayweather. There will be a variety of food trucks, and the family-friendly event will also feature bounce houses and yard games for children. The evening will conclude with a fireworks show presented by Pyro Shows East Coast and sponsored by Windsor Jewelers.

“The City of North Augusta is honored to be a part of the Mayor’s Masters Reception,” said Mayor Williams. “I commend Mayor Johnson for his leadership in bringing both sides of the river together.”

