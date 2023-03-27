Submit Photos/Videos
Local businesses prepare to bloom during golf week

Local businesses are busy getting ready, now that spring is here and golf week is right around the corner.
By Maria Sellers
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local businesses are busy getting ready, now that spring is here and golf week is right around the corner.

Flowers on Broad says they’ve been getting ready since last year. They’re preparing to serve more than fifty corporate parties, and they say companies are going bigger than before.

They’re also serving community members renting out their homes.

MORE | Homeowners prepare to rent their space during Masters week

The owners say they’re seeing a big boost in business for the first tournament week since the pandemic.

Patricia and Brent Slagle, owners of Flowers on Broad, say, “The thing with this year is this is really the first year of Masters being back full force, the past two years post Covid it’s been minimal, we’ve done some party work but it’s nothing like now.”

The Slagles say they will be changing arrangements several times throughout the week. The boom in business is in addition to their wedding season and their loyal local customers.

