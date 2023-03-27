Local businesses prepare to bloom during golf week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local businesses are busy getting ready, now that spring is here and golf week is right around the corner.

Flowers on Broad says they’ve been getting ready since last year. They’re preparing to serve more than fifty corporate parties, and they say companies are going bigger than before.

They’re also serving community members renting out their homes.

The owners say they’re seeing a big boost in business for the first tournament week since the pandemic.

Patricia and Brent Slagle, owners of Flowers on Broad, say, “The thing with this year is this is really the first year of Masters being back full force, the past two years post Covid it’s been minimal, we’ve done some party work but it’s nothing like now.”

The Slagles say they will be changing arrangements several times throughout the week. The boom in business is in addition to their wedding season and their loyal local customers.

