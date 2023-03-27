Submit Photos/Videos
Lakeside High soccer player with autism makes first goal ever

Jevon Dunn, who has autism, made his first goal ever. Here’s why the game also means a lot to him off the field.
By Will Volk
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Lakeside High School soccer player is celebrating a huge win.

Jevon Dunn, who has autism, made his first goal ever. Here’s why the game also means a lot to him off the field.

“I love this team so much,” he said.

And Dunn’s team loves him too. Jonathan Martindale is the soccer coach. He said, “The guys all love him, and they get along really well. It’s kind of like having our hype man here.”

Martindale says Dunnn asked to join the team early in the season.

“Very athletic, and he’s very coachable. He really wants to get in there and kind of compete with the guys,” said Martindale.

He says Dunn works hard at practice.

“I’ve been training so hard,” said Dunn.

Training for an opportunity like this.

“Once he got into the game, it was just electric, and everything was great, and the crowd just went crazy,” said Martindale.

Down big, Martindale decided to put him in to see if he could help the team.

“The Lakeside fans, they were going crazy,” said Dunn.

Melissa Kean is a special education teacher at Lakeside. She said, “I didn’t know he was gonna get out on the field, so I was super excited.”

His teacher Kean didn’t know if he’d get this opportunity, but he sure made the most of it.

“He was so excited, he came to school the next day and told all his friends about it,” said Kean.

His goal goes down as the “one” in a 6-1 loss. But to Dunn and this team, it means so much more than that.

“They make me feel amazing,” said Dunn.

He also plays basketball for Lakeside High School. He made a three-pointer in a game last year.

