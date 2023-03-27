If you’ve lost a pet, beware of Augusta missing pet scam

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Multiple people in the area who are missing a pet have fallen for a scam, where scammers trick distraught owners into giving them money for their lost pet.

Not only have these owners lost their best friend, but then losing money to not get them back.

People with lost animals are being contacted and told that their pet is at Augusta Animal Services and that they need to pay a fee over the phone through mobile banking services such as CashApp, Venmo, PayPal, etc.

The scammers are pretending to be the official Augusta Animal Services, and preying on those who are desperate to find their pets.

Augusta Animal Services does not take payment over the phone, if you are missing a pet and are contacted, go to the official Augusta Animal Services website or 24PetConnect.

The caller is deliberately falsifying the information transmitted to the caller ID and displaying Augusta Animal Services 706.790.6836.

Please call and report any instances of this scam to Richmond County Sheriff’s Department at 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.