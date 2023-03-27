Homeowners prepare to rent their space during Masters week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re less than two weeks away from a new Masters champion being shrouded in a green jacket, and homeowners are preparing their spaces for those patrons coming to Augusta.

Kelly Starr helps renters with her family business, Corporate Quarters, and is a renter herself, “This is your home every week of the year except for Masters week.”

One week out of the year, but months of picking up and cleaning up.

She says, “I pick a Saturday or Sunday when I don’t have too much going on, and I stay in that room for hours until it’s done...basically, you want your home to feel like a resort.”

It starts with making a list and checking it twice, “...make sure that all your smoke alarms are working and your batteries are updated...We also have to check our remotes and make sure the batteries are working in the remotes.”

And that’s only a small part of the job. She continues, “You have to scrub down all of your shelving, but it feels so good to come home to a clean house.”

Throughout the house, each room needs empty space. “Two drawers empty for your guests so they can unpack for the week...the guests need about one week’s worth of hanging space in your closet. So I’ve designated this area here. That way they can hang their jackets, their polos, or golf shirts and pants, and they have plenty of space to do that.”

And of course, toiletries too.

“I like to put my white fresh towels on the bed for the guest, of course, you have to have a bath table a hand towel, a washcloth.”

She says it’s a lot of hard work and long hours, but, “It’s so rewarding. It is a true benefit for the Augustans to be able to do this. We love bringing the business and and and help the local economy and Augusta and bring so much fun and happiness that week.”

